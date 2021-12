OIT : La candidature de Kang Kyung-wha, un atout pour l’organisation ?

ILO: Kang Kyung-wha's candidature, an asset for the organisation?



If there is one fact that could change the situation in the part of Asia and consequently redefine the diplomatic map and that of the peninsula, it is the candidacy of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea for the post of President of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).



This UN institution in charge of promoting social justice and labour rights has assured that it has finalised preparations for the election of the next Director-General, which will take place in 2022.



At sixty-six years old, Kang Kyung-wha, a doctor in intercultural communication, has spent most of her professional career at the United Nations. First in 2001 as a member of the South Korean diplomatic delegation to the UN, then in 2005 as Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, and from 2013 until 2017 as Assistant Secretary-General at the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and first Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the UN Secretary General.

If elected, she will be the first Asian and the first woman to head the UN agency.



"I hope to bring a fresh perspective to this position, a woman leader from this region and this country. But I will not stop there. My ambition for the ILO in the second century is to broaden its horizon and its impact to gain universal relevance," she said in an interview.



One factor that could work in her favour is the political process underway in South Korea, which has led to a series of major reforms commonly referred to as the Korean New Deal. Primarily focused on the digital and green sectors, Seoul's policy direction aims to build and secure a better working future in a post-Covid context. Indeed, South Korea recorded the best economic performance of the 37 OECD members in 2020 despite the economic and health crisis.



This momentum stems from South Korea's ratification of three key ILO instruments that have led to increased trade between South Korea and its Asian and European partners.

Kang Kyung-Wha, with her outstanding track record in the UN, has the backing of the South Korean leader who rightly believes that the recovery of the crisis-ridden global economy should be "people-centred while securing jobs".

Ms Kang herself had stressed that in a rapidly changing labour environment, where there are fears that robots and humans will replace workers, the ILO must play a key role.

It should be noted that Guy Ryder's successor will be known at the 344th Session of the ILO Governing Body, which will be held on 25 March 2022.