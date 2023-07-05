Exclusif : Birame Soulèye Diop à la Su

Selon les informations exclusives de Dakaractu, Birame Soulèye Diop est actuellement à la Sûreté urbaine (Su). A suivre...
Autres articles
-
LETTRE AU PRESIDENT, CHEF D’ETAT DU SENEGAL, SON EXCELLENCE, MACKY SALL ET AUX SENEGALAIS DE L’INTERIEUR ET DE LA DIASPORA. Par Hadya Amadou KANE
-
Sortie malencontreuse de Birame Souleye Diop: Le forum du justiciable s’en désole et invite au respect des institutions
-
Macky Sall pourra jongler à Peulgha (Par Abdou Karim DIARRA)
-
MACKY SALL, LE COURONNEMENT D’UN HOMME AU DESTIN EXCEPTIONNEL Par Abdoulaye Fofana Seck
-
Retrait de Macky à la présidentielle: Le SEN de l’APR se réunit ce mercredi à 17h