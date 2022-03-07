Election du directeur Général de l’OIT: la date arrêtée au 25 Mars 2022, Kang Kyung-wha de Corée favorite

Le conseil d’administration de l’OIT passera aux élections du directeur général de l’OIT ce 25 Mars 2022 lors de la 344 éme session du Conseil d’administration.
Un mandat qui débutera le 1er octobre 2022 pour le candidat vainqueur.
Pour rappel, en acceptant sa nomination, le candidat nommé au poste de Directeur général doit renoncer à tout revenu, don ou allocation et se désengager de toute participation ou de tout intérêt financier pouvant affecter, ou pouvant être perçu comme affectant, l’objectivité ou l’indépendance de la personne nommée; en outre, il devra se plier à la procédure de déclaration des intérêts financiers prévue par les règles internes du BIT avec la majorité requise pour être élu.
Procédures de l’élection
Pour être élu, rappelons que tout candidat doit recueillir les suffrages de plus de la moitié des membres du Conseil ayant le droit de vote.
Les candidats sont entendus lors d’audiences tenues avant l’élection dans le cadre d’une séance privée du Conseil d’administration. L’ordre d’apparition des candidats aux audiences fait l’objet d’un tirage au sort par le Président du Conseil d’administration, et les candidats sont informés de la date et de l’heure approximative de leur passage une semaine au moins avant l’audience. Chaque candidat est entendu individuellement; il est invité à faire un exposé au Conseil d’administration, après quoi il doit répondre aux questions posées par le Conseil d’administration. Le temps alloué au candidat pour son exposé et pour la séance de questions-réponses sera fixé par le bureau du Conseil. Le temps imparti sera le même pour tous les candidats.
À la date fixée pour l’élection, il est procédé à autant de scrutins que nécessaire pour déterminer celui des candidats qui réunit la majorité requise.
À chaque tour de scrutin, le candidat ayant recueilli le plus petit nombre de voix est éliminé.
Si deux ou plusieurs candidats reçoivent simultanément le plus petit nombre de voix, ils sont ensemble éliminés.
Si, lors du tour opposant les deux candidats restants, ils recueillent le même nombre de voix, et si un nouveau tour de scrutin ne permet pas de les départager, ou encore si le dernier candidat qui reste n’obtient pas la majorité requise lors du tour de scrutin où son nom est soumis au Conseil pour un vote final, le Conseil peut reporter l’élection à une date ultérieure et fixer librement à cet effet un nouveau délai pour le dépôt des candidatures.
Kang Kyung Wha de Corée : une candidate forte
Greg Vines de l’Australie, Gilbert F. Houngbo du Togo, Mthunzi Mdwaba de l’Afrique du Sud, Muriel Pénicaud de la France et Kang Kyung-wha de la république de Corée sont les cinq (5) candidats retenus qui visent le fauteuil de la direction générale de l’OIT. Pour l’heure, le Sénégal non représenté devrait soutenir le candidat Sud-Africain M.Mdwaba.
Mais la grande favorite demeure Kang Kyung-wha docteure en communication interculturelle. Outre son expérience avec une carrière professionnelle brillante aux Nations Unies elle a dans son pays aussi occupé des postes stratégiques puisqu’elle a été ministre des Affaires étrangères première femme à ce poste en Corée du Sud.
Rendez-vous le 25 Mars
Election of the ILO Director General: date set for 25 March 2022, Kang Kyung-wha of Korea favoured
The ILO Governing Body will hold elections for the Director General of the ILO on 25 March 2022 at the 344th Session of the Governing Body.
The term of office will begin on 1 October 2022 for the winning candidate.
As a reminder, by accepting the nomination, the candidate nominated for the post of Director-General must renounce any income, gift or allowance and disengage from any financial interest or participation that may affect, or may be perceived to affect, the objectivity or independence of the nominee; in addition, he or she will have to comply with the declaration of financial interests procedure provided for in the ILO's internal rules with the majority required to be elected.
Election procedures
In order to be elected, a candidate must receive the votes of more than half of the Council members entitled to vote.
Candidates are heard at hearings held prior to the election in a closed session of the Board of Directors. The order of appearance of candidates at the hearings shall be determined by lot by the Chairperson of the Board, and candidates shall be informed of the date and approximate time of their appearance at least one week before the hearing. Each candidate is heard individually; he or she is invited to make a presentation to the Board, after which he or she must answer questions put by the Board. The time allocated to the candidate for the presentation and the question and answer session will be determined by the Board Bureau. The time allowed shall be the same for all candidates.
On the date set for the election, as many ballots as necessary shall be held to determine which candidate has the required majority.
In each ballot, the candidate with the lowest number of votes shall be eliminated.
If two or more candidates simultaneously receive the lowest number of votes, they are together eliminated.
If, in the round between the two remaining candidates, they receive the same number of votes, and if a further round of voting does not result in a tie, or if the last remaining candidate does not obtain the required majority in the round of voting in which his or her name is submitted to the Council for a final vote, the Council may postpone the election to a later date and may freely set a new deadline for nominations.
Kang kyung wha of Korea : strong candidate
Greg Vines of Australia, Gilbert F. Houngbo of Togo, Mthunzi Mdwaba of South Africa, Muriel Pénicaud of France and Kang Kyung-wha of the Republic of Korea are the five (5) candidates selected to run for the ILO's top job. For the time being, Senegal, which is not represented, is expected to support the South African candidate Mr. Mdwaba.
But the great favourite remains Kang Kyung-wha, a doctor in intercultural communication. In addition to her experience with a brilliant professional career at the United Nations, she has also held strategic positions in her country, as she was the first woman Minister of Foreign Affairs in South Korea.
See you on 25 March
