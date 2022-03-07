Election du directeur Général de l’OIT: la date arrêtée au 25 Mars 2022, Kang Kyung-wha de Corée favorite

Election of the ILO Director General: date set for 25 March 2022, Kang Kyung-wha of Korea favoured



The ILO Governing Body will hold elections for the Director General of the ILO on 25 March 2022 at the 344th Session of the Governing Body.

The term of office will begin on 1 October 2022 for the winning candidate.

As a reminder, by accepting the nomination, the candidate nominated for the post of Director-General must renounce any income, gift or allowance and disengage from any financial interest or participation that may affect, or may be perceived to affect, the objectivity or independence of the nominee; in addition, he or she will have to comply with the declaration of financial interests procedure provided for in the ILO's internal rules with the majority required to be elected.

Election procedures

In order to be elected, a candidate must receive the votes of more than half of the Council members entitled to vote.

Candidates are heard at hearings held prior to the election in a closed session of the Board of Directors. The order of appearance of candidates at the hearings shall be determined by lot by the Chairperson of the Board, and candidates shall be informed of the date and approximate time of their appearance at least one week before the hearing. Each candidate is heard individually; he or she is invited to make a presentation to the Board, after which he or she must answer questions put by the Board. The time allocated to the candidate for the presentation and the question and answer session will be determined by the Board Bureau. The time allowed shall be the same for all candidates.

On the date set for the election, as many ballots as necessary shall be held to determine which candidate has the required majority.

In each ballot, the candidate with the lowest number of votes shall be eliminated.

If two or more candidates simultaneously receive the lowest number of votes, they are together eliminated.

If, in the round between the two remaining candidates, they receive the same number of votes, and if a further round of voting does not result in a tie, or if the last remaining candidate does not obtain the required majority in the round of voting in which his or her name is submitted to the Council for a final vote, the Council may postpone the election to a later date and may freely set a new deadline for nominations.



Kang kyung wha of Korea : strong candidate

Greg Vines of Australia, Gilbert F. Houngbo of Togo, Mthunzi Mdwaba of South Africa, Muriel Pénicaud of France and Kang Kyung-wha of the Republic of Korea are the five (5) candidates selected to run for the ILO's top job. For the time being, Senegal, which is not represented, is expected to support the South African candidate Mr. Mdwaba.

But the great favourite remains Kang Kyung-wha, a doctor in intercultural communication. In addition to her experience with a brilliant professional career at the United Nations, she has also held strategic positions in her country, as she was the first woman Minister of Foreign Affairs in South Korea.

See you on 25 March