CAN mini foot / Libye 2018 : " Le match a été catastrophique, mais nous allons rectifier le tir et rebondir contre la Libye " (Cheikh Sidy Ba, sélectionneur équipe mini-foot )

Autres articles
-
CAN mini-foot Libye 2018 : Résumé du match Sénégal-Nigeria
-
CAN mini-foot : Le premier tour en quelques chiffres
-
CAN mini-foot Libye / Sénégal-Nigeria : "Les joueurs ont parfois manqué de concentration, concernant l'arbitrage nous allons tenir une réunion avec la confédération... (Cheikh Mbacké Ndiaye, Pdt CDP mini-foot)
-
Le stade Alboury Ndiaye doté de huit caméras de surveillance.
-
CAN mini-foot/Libye Sénégal-Nigeria : "Il nous a fallu un mental d'acier pour gérer ce match" (Moustapha Nam)