CAN mini foot / Libye 2018 : " Le match a été catastrophique, mais nous allons rectifier le tir et rebondir contre la Libye " (Cheikh Sidy Ba, sélectionneur équipe mini-foot )

Le sélectionneur de l'équipe nationale de mini-foot, Cheikh Sidy Ba, n'y est pas allé avec le dos de la cuillère pour évoquer la prestation des lions suite au match en demi teinte qu'ils ont livré face au Nigéria : " le match a été catastrophique, ce fut difficile. La pression a gagné le groupe.

Mais les joueurs devaient rester sereins, nous allons apporter les rectificatifs nécessaires. Et, garder le cap sur notre objectif, c'est à dire gagner la CAN et ça passera par une victoire contre la Libye demain en demi-finale..."