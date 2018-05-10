CAN mini foot / Libye 2018 : " Le match a été catastrophique, mais nous allons rectifier le tir et rebondir contre la Libye " (Cheikh Sidy Ba, sélectionneur équipe mini-foot )

Le sélectionneur de l'équipe nationale de mini-foot, Cheikh Sidy Ba, n'y est pas allé avec le dos de la cuillère pour évoquer la prestation des lions suite au match en demi teinte qu'ils ont livré face au Nigéria : " le match a été catastrophique, ce fut difficile. La pression a gagné le groupe.
Mais les joueurs devaient rester sereins, nous allons apporter les rectificatifs nécessaires. Et, garder le cap sur notre objectif, c'est à dire gagner la CAN et ça passera par une victoire contre la Libye demain en demi-finale..."


Jeudi 10 Mai 2018
Dakaractu



Nouveau commentaire :
Facebook Twitter

Dans la même rubrique :
CAN mini-foot Libye 2018 : Résumé du match Sénégal-Nigeria

CAN mini-foot Libye 2018 : Résumé du match Sénégal-Nigeria - 10/05/2018

CAN mini-foot : Le premier tour en quelques chiffres

CAN mini-foot : Le premier tour en quelques chiffres - 10/05/2018

CAN mini-foot Libye / Sénégal-Nigeria :

CAN mini-foot Libye / Sénégal-Nigeria : "Les joueurs ont parfois manqué de concentration, concernant l'arbitrage nous allons tenir une réunion avec la confédération... (Cheikh Mbacké Ndiaye, Pdt CDP mini-foot) - 10/05/2018

Le stade Alboury Ndiaye doté de huit caméras de surveillance.

Le stade Alboury Ndiaye doté de huit caméras de surveillance. - 10/05/2018

CAN mini-foot/Libye Sénégal-Nigeria :

CAN mini-foot/Libye Sénégal-Nigeria : "Il nous a fallu un mental d'acier pour gérer ce match" (Moustapha Nam) - 10/05/2018

COUPE D’AFRIQUE MINI-FOOT : Au bout du suspense, les Lions en demi-finale

COUPE D’AFRIQUE MINI-FOOT : Au bout du suspense, les Lions en demi-finale - 10/05/2018

Etats-Unis : le rappeur Chris Brown poursuivi pour un viol survenu chez lui

Etats-Unis : le rappeur Chris Brown poursuivi pour un viol survenu chez lui - 10/05/2018

Les nouvelles révélations du tradipraticien Al Assaniyou :

Les nouvelles révélations du tradipraticien Al Assaniyou : "Il y a trop de pratiques occultes au Sénégal (...) Pourquoi les malfaiteurs s'en prennent au sexe des enfants" - 10/05/2018

Le coaching, selon Abdourahmane Ndiaye

Le coaching, selon Abdourahmane Ndiaye "Adidas" - 10/05/2018

Camp de détection : 20 prospects féminins à l'école de la NBA Academy Africa

Camp de détection : 20 prospects féminins à l'école de la NBA Academy Africa - 10/05/2018

Panel : NBA Academy Africa booste les femmes entrepreneurs et leaders sportives

Panel : NBA Academy Africa booste les femmes entrepreneurs et leaders sportives - 10/05/2018

CAN mini-foot : Le Sénégal à un point des demi-finales, l'Afrique du Sud pour sauver l'honneur

CAN mini-foot : Le Sénégal à un point des demi-finales, l'Afrique du Sud pour sauver l'honneur - 10/05/2018

Dakar, carrefour des photographes artistiques africains

Dakar, carrefour des photographes artistiques africains - 09/05/2018

CAN mini-foot / Libye : Les officiels Sénégalais font le plaidoyer de la discipline. (Entretien

CAN mini-foot / Libye : Les officiels Sénégalais font le plaidoyer de la discipline. (Entretien - 09/05/2018

Coincé à l'aéroport, un soldat assiste à la naissance de sa fille en pleurant

Coincé à l'aéroport, un soldat assiste à la naissance de sa fille en pleurant - 09/05/2018

L’indiscipline, première cause d’accidents : ce chauffeur de bus Tata le confirme !

L’indiscipline, première cause d’accidents : ce chauffeur de bus Tata le confirme ! - 09/05/2018

CM 2018 : Khadim Ndiaye va rater le début du stage des Lions

CM 2018 : Khadim Ndiaye va rater le début du stage des Lions - 09/05/2018

Billet CM 2018 : 360 000 CFA pour voir les matches de poule du Sénégal

Billet CM 2018 : 360 000 CFA pour voir les matches de poule du Sénégal - 09/05/2018

CAN mini-foot 2018 : Les résultats de la deuxième journée des phases de poule

CAN mini-foot 2018 : Les résultats de la deuxième journée des phases de poule - 09/05/2018

ESCROQUERIE : Le beau-fils d’un ministre recherché par la gendarmerie

ESCROQUERIE : Le beau-fils d’un ministre recherché par la gendarmerie - 09/05/2018

OM : Balotelli, Puma prêt à donner un coup de pouce ?

OM : Balotelli, Puma prêt à donner un coup de pouce ? - 09/05/2018

Brésil : le Mondial de Dani Alves en danger ?

Brésil : le Mondial de Dani Alves en danger ? - 09/05/2018

LUTTE CONTRE LE CANCER : La LISCA organise une soirée de solidarité

LUTTE CONTRE LE CANCER : La LISCA organise une soirée de solidarité - 09/05/2018

Manchester City : Yaya Touré fait ses adieux ce jour

Manchester City : Yaya Touré fait ses adieux ce jour - 09/05/2018

CAN mini-foot Libye : Résumé du match Sénégal-Afrique du Sud

CAN mini-foot Libye : Résumé du match Sénégal-Afrique du Sud - 08/05/2018

CAN mini-foot Libye :

CAN mini-foot Libye : " Mission accomplie, mais il nous reste d'autres objectifs à atteindre..." (Khalifa Mbengue équipe mini-foot) - 08/05/2018

NÉCROLOGIE À TOUBA - Serigne Abdou Aziz Ibn Serigne Modou Bousso Dieng n'est plus

NÉCROLOGIE À TOUBA - Serigne Abdou Aziz Ibn Serigne Modou Bousso Dieng n'est plus - 08/05/2018

CAN mini-foot Libye : Le Sénégal explose l'Afrique du Sud et se relance

CAN mini-foot Libye : Le Sénégal explose l'Afrique du Sud et se relance - 08/05/2018

CAN mini-foot Libye 2018 : Le capitaine Momo Cissé marque son retour et remotive son groupe

CAN mini-foot Libye 2018 : Le capitaine Momo Cissé marque son retour et remotive son groupe - 08/05/2018

CAN mini-foot : Le Sénégal s'impose largement face à l'Afrique du Sud (8-1)

CAN mini-foot : Le Sénégal s'impose largement face à l'Afrique du Sud (8-1) - 08/05/2018

RSS Syndication