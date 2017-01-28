28ème SOMMET DE L'UA : Adama Barrow ne sera pas à Abuja


28ème SOMMET DE L'UA : Adama Barrow ne sera pas à Abuja
C'est lui-même qui en a fait l'annonce. Invité à prendre part au 28ème sommet de l'Union Africaine qui se déroule du 30 au 31 janvier à Abuja, le président Adama Barrow, visiblement occupé par les affaires urgentes en Gambie, a déclaré qu'il n'y sera pas. Néanmoins il sera représenté par la vice-présidente Fatoumata Tambgajang. 
Adama Barrow va continuer les consultations en Gambie afin de former un Gouvernement ce week-end. 
Autres articles
Samedi 28 Janvier 2017
Dakaractu



Nouveau commentaire :
Facebook Twitter

Dans la même rubrique :
Paix en Casamance : Le collectif des cadres de la région jugent insuffisante l'enveloppe des 23 milliards

Paix en Casamance : Le collectif des cadres de la région jugent insuffisante l'enveloppe des 23 milliards - 28/01/2017

SESSION PLENIERE DE L’ASSEMBLEE NATIONALE POUR L’ADOPTION D’UNE RESOLUTION SUR LA CRISE POSTELECTORALE EN GAMBIE : Discours du ministre Augustin Tine

SESSION PLENIERE DE L’ASSEMBLEE NATIONALE POUR L’ADOPTION D’UNE RESOLUTION SUR LA CRISE POSTELECTORALE EN GAMBIE : Discours du ministre Augustin Tine - 28/01/2017

ADAMA BARROW SUR LE MONUMENT DES SOLDATS SÉNÉGALAIS DÉCÉDÉS EN GAMBIE :

ADAMA BARROW SUR LE MONUMENT DES SOLDATS SÉNÉGALAIS DÉCÉDÉS EN GAMBIE : " On va l'étudier " - 28/01/2017

ÂGE DE LA VICE-PRÉSIDENTE, GARANTIES DE JAMMEH, NIA, CEDEAO, RÉFUGIÉS, CASAMANCE, SÉNÉGAL, PARTICIPATION AU SOMMET DE L'UA, R.I. DE LA GAMBIE, TRANSPARENCE : Face à la presse, Barrow survole l'actualité brûlante Gambienne

ÂGE DE LA VICE-PRÉSIDENTE, GARANTIES DE JAMMEH, NIA, CEDEAO, RÉFUGIÉS, CASAMANCE, SÉNÉGAL, PARTICIPATION AU SOMMET DE L'UA, R.I. DE LA GAMBIE, TRANSPARENCE : Face à la presse, Barrow survole l'actualité brûlante Gambienne - 28/01/2017

Trump durcit encore sa politique d'immigration

Trump durcit encore sa politique d'immigration - 28/01/2017

ARRESTATION EN CASAMANCE DU CHEF DES ‘’JUNGULARS’’ GAMBIENS : Comment le général Bora Colley est tombé à Mpack

ARRESTATION EN CASAMANCE DU CHEF DES ‘’JUNGULARS’’ GAMBIENS : Comment le général Bora Colley est tombé à Mpack - 28/01/2017

TRAFIC DE DROGUE : Saisie respective de 05 kg, 31 cornets de chanvre indien et 05 boulettes de cocaïne de 10 grammes chacune.

TRAFIC DE DROGUE : Saisie respective de 05 kg, 31 cornets de chanvre indien et 05 boulettes de cocaïne de 10 grammes chacune. - 28/01/2017

DIPLOMATIE : Le général Guèye Faye bientôt nommé

DIPLOMATIE : Le général Guèye Faye bientôt nommé - 28/01/2017

La Brigade de Lutte contre la Criminalité démantèle un gang de malfaiteurs

La Brigade de Lutte contre la Criminalité démantèle un gang de malfaiteurs - 28/01/2017

EXTRADITION VERS CONAKRY : Toumba Diakité fixé sur son sort mardi

EXTRADITION VERS CONAKRY : Toumba Diakité fixé sur son sort mardi - 28/01/2017

SCANDALE : Sans assistance, Pateh Sabally un Gambien d'origine se noie dans le Grand canal de Venise en Italie

SCANDALE : Sans assistance, Pateh Sabally un Gambien d'origine se noie dans le Grand canal de Venise en Italie - 28/01/2017

AFFAIRE SACCAGE SIÈGE PS : Malick Dieng s'est rendu à la police

AFFAIRE SACCAGE SIÈGE PS : Malick Dieng s'est rendu à la police - 28/01/2017

GAMBIE : Le Commandant de la State House Nuha William Jammeh a pris la fuite

GAMBIE : Le Commandant de la State House Nuha William Jammeh a pris la fuite - 28/01/2017

TRAFIC DE RANGE ROVER VOLÉES VERS DAKAR : Deux sénégalais arrêtés à Paris

TRAFIC DE RANGE ROVER VOLÉES VERS DAKAR : Deux sénégalais arrêtés à Paris - 28/01/2017

SITUATION EN GAMBIE : Les forces sénégalaises se retirent à moitié, le président Barrow entame des consultations pour former son Gouvernement

SITUATION EN GAMBIE : Les forces sénégalaises se retirent à moitié, le président Barrow entame des consultations pour former son Gouvernement - 27/01/2017

Ambassadeur AMINA MOHAMED, Candidate du Mouvement des femmes Africaines

Ambassadeur AMINA MOHAMED, Candidate du Mouvement des femmes Africaines - 27/01/2017

SÉNÉGAL : Voici le décret fixant la date des élections législatives.

SÉNÉGAL : Voici le décret fixant la date des élections législatives. - 27/01/2017

GAMBIE : Adama Barrow et la photo qui fait polémique

GAMBIE : Adama Barrow et la photo qui fait polémique - 27/01/2017

AGNAM : En compagnie de Yaya Abdoul Kane et Farba Ngom, le ministre M’Bagnick Ndiaye inaugure la Radio Bossea FM

AGNAM : En compagnie de Yaya Abdoul Kane et Farba Ngom, le ministre M’Bagnick Ndiaye inaugure la Radio Bossea FM - 27/01/2017

Conférence Omarienne : L'héritage de Thierno Mountaga Tall revisité

Conférence Omarienne : L'héritage de Thierno Mountaga Tall revisité - 27/01/2017

Macky Sall sur Thierno Mountaga Tall :

Macky Sall sur Thierno Mountaga Tall : " C'était un homme de Dieu! " - 27/01/2017

PROPOS GRAVES SUR LA RÉPUBLIQUE ISLAMIQUE DE MAURITANIE DANS L’ÉMISSION LE GRAND RENDEZ-VOUS SUR LA 2STV : Le Gouvernement du Sénégal exprime sa vive indignation et sa totale désapprobation

PROPOS GRAVES SUR LA RÉPUBLIQUE ISLAMIQUE DE MAURITANIE DANS L’ÉMISSION LE GRAND RENDEZ-VOUS SUR LA 2STV : Le Gouvernement du Sénégal exprime sa vive indignation et sa totale désapprobation - 27/01/2017

Décentralisation : La France appuie les efforts du Sénégal

Décentralisation : La France appuie les efforts du Sénégal - 27/01/2017

Coopération décentralisée entre le Sénégal et la France : Diouf Sarr pour d'autres guichets de financement

Coopération décentralisée entre le Sénégal et la France : Diouf Sarr pour d'autres guichets de financement - 27/01/2017

PALAIS DE JUSTICE : Barthélémy Dias fixé sur son sort le 16 février

PALAIS DE JUSTICE : Barthélémy Dias fixé sur son sort le 16 février - 27/01/2017

Me Moussa Sarr répond à Me Mame Adama Guèye

Me Moussa Sarr répond à Me Mame Adama Guèye - 27/01/2017

Procès Barthélémy Dias : Me Aïssata Tall Sall dénonce le réquisitoire du procureur

Procès Barthélémy Dias : Me Aïssata Tall Sall dénonce le réquisitoire du procureur - 27/01/2017

BARTHÉLÉMY DIAS ET CIE FIXÉS SUR LEUR SORT LE 16 FÉVRIER PROCHAIN

BARTHÉLÉMY DIAS ET CIE FIXÉS SUR LEUR SORT LE 16 FÉVRIER PROCHAIN - 27/01/2017

RENTRÉE DES COURS ET TRIBUNAUX : Plaintes et complaintes du barreau du Sénégal

RENTRÉE DES COURS ET TRIBUNAUX : Plaintes et complaintes du barreau du Sénégal - 27/01/2017

GAMBIE : Le FBI enquête sur deux mystérieuses disparitions

GAMBIE : Le FBI enquête sur deux mystérieuses disparitions - 27/01/2017

RSS Syndication