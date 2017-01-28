28ème SOMMET DE L'UA : Adama Barrow ne sera pas à Abuja

C'est lui-même qui en a fait l'annonce. Invité à prendre part au 28ème sommet de l'Union Africaine qui se déroule du 30 au 31 janvier à Abuja, le président Adama Barrow, visiblement occupé par les affaires urgentes en Gambie, a déclaré qu'il n'y sera pas. Néanmoins il sera représenté par la vice-présidente Fatoumata Tambgajang.
Adama Barrow va continuer les consultations en Gambie afin de former un Gouvernement ce week-end.
